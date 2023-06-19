PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Emergency Management Agency reminded Illinois’ residents of assistance programs available after severe storms in March and April.

According to a press release, Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency physical loss loans are available in 29 Illinois counties to provide relief to storm damages caused by severe weather from March 31 to April 16.

These Counties include Boone, Brown, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Champaign, Clark, Crawford, DeKalb, Edgar, Fayette, Fulton, Henry, Iroquois, Jasper, Kane, Lee, McDonough, McHenry, Marion, Mercer, Monroe, Moultrie, Ogle, Rock Island, Sangamon, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago.

Under the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act, close to 50 additional Illinois Counties were named contiguous disaster counties, and may also qualify for FSA emergency physical loss loans.

These counties include Adams, Bond, Cass, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Cook, Cumberland, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Ford, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Jersey, Do Daviess, Kankakee, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lawrence, Logan, McLean, Macon, Macoupin, Marshall, Mason, Menard, Montgomery, Morgan, Peoria, Piatt, Pike, Putnam, Randolph, Richland, St. Clair, Schuyler, Shelby, Stark, Tazwell, Vermilion, Warren, Washington, and Wayne.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that the U.S. Small Business Administration approved a disaster declaration for the storms on May 9.

More information on the Disaster Assistance programs is available on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.