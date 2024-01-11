WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — With another winter storm expected to work its way through central Illinois on Friday and Saturday, some local communities are preparing by issuing parking bans.

The bans are to help clear the streets for snow removal and to treat the streets with deicing compounds.

On Thursday, the Washington Police Department announced that its parking ban will start at 9 p.m. on Thursday, and will last for 48 hours, unless it is extended or reduced depending on conditions.

The City of West Peoria will also have a parking ban that will start at midnight on Thursday and last until noon on Saturday.

This story will be updated.