PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – Peoria Ballet’s The Nutcracker returns to the Peoria Civic Center Theater this weekend.

WMBD/WYZZ Morning Anchor Kyreon Lee will be the local celebrity guest, appearing as Mother Ginger during act two of the performance. Mother Ginger brings life to the stage with her Polichinelles.

This enchanting story is filled with moments of laughter, magic and delight.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Performances:

December 9 at 2 p.m.

December 9 at 7:30 p.m.

December 10 at 2 p.m.

Thursday a shortened version will be performed during the in-theater outreach performances. More than 2,500 area school children and seniors from long-term care facilities will attend these two special community performances.