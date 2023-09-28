Whipped Pumpkin Pie (Mini)

Serving size: 3 shells; Serves about 15

Ingredients:

4oz reduced-fat cream cheese

1 (15oz) can of pumpkin purée

1/4 cup ground flaxseed

6 oz frozen, light whipped topping (thawed)

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 tbsp stevia

Athens Phyllo shells

Optional: canned whipped cream, nutmeg for top sprinkle

Directions:

1. With a hand mixer, beat cream cheese, pumpkin purée, flaxseed, nutmeg, stevia, and pumpkin pie spice until the mixture is smooth.

2. Fold whipped topping into pumpkin batter until completely incorporated.

3. Scoop 2 tbsp pumpkin pie filling into phyllo shells.

4. Top with canned whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

5. Serve immediately, or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition per serving: Calories – 115; Fat – 6g; Carbs – 11g; Fiber – 1.3g; Protein 2g



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.