Whipped Pumpkin Delight

Enjoy a fall favorite whipped up into a light sweet treat!



Ingredients

1 – 15 ounces can of 100% pure pumpkin

1 – 1 ounce sugar-free, fat-free butterscotch instant pudding mix (unprepared)

1 – 8 ounce tub of light or sugar-free whipped topping, thawed

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon almond extract



Directions

1. In a large bowl, use a hand mixer and mix pumpkin and pudding mix (unprepared) on low until combined.

2. Add the rest of the ingredients and continue to mix on low with a hand mixer until thoroughly combined.

Serving suggestions:

· Serve as a dip with graham crackers or apples.

· Use as layers between vanilla wafers and chopped apples in a trifle dish. Sprinkle dark chocolate chips on top.



Serves: 12

Nutrition Information:

Per ¼ cup serving

Calories: 60

Total Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Sodium: 95mg

Total Carbohydrate: 11g

Dietary Fiber: 1g

Total Sugars: 1g

Includes 0g Added Sugars

Protein: 0g

