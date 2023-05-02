Join the Peoria Human Society for Whiskers and Wine; a fundraiser to help raise awareness about animal cruelty. There will be wine tastings from local vendors, live music, silent auctions, and adoptable feline friends!



The event will be held at the Trailside Event Center in Peoria Heights on Friday, May 5th from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Check out our interview with Kitty Yanko to hear more about the event.



Get your tickets today by visiting the Peoria Humane Society website.

