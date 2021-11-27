Whiskey City Salvage opens again, attracting hundreds of customers on first day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just in time for holiday shopping, Whiskey City Salvage celebrates hundreds of customers at their grand reopening event Saturday.

The new store is located on Jefferson and Maple Streets. The store opened in 2015 on Washington Street, closing a little over a year ago to relocate and undergo renovations.

The shop sells salvaged building materials, furniture, hardware, lighting fixtures, and more. The owners find items locally or travel across the country, selling the pieces as is or reconstructing new furniture from them.

Bill Sullivan, one of the shop’s co-owners, said they’re proud to be revitalizing pieces of rich, local history, including their new building.

“At one time it was a church … a car dealership … a Studebaker dealership … then it was a tractor supply company,” Sullivan said. “That’s what we’re doing. We’re preserving history through selling items that we’re able to salvage, so it kind of goes hand in hand.”

The store has also partnered with CxT Roasting Company and will be selling their own special coffee bean blend at the shop.

Whiskey City Salvage is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.