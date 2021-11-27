Whiskey City Salvage to reopen in new building

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Whiskey City Salvage, formerly known as Whiskey City Architectural Salvage, reopens with a new space and some unique finds, too.

The new store is located at 1000 SW Jefferson St. in Peoria and will be having a grand reopening event for the public on Saturday, Nov. 27th, starting at 9 a.m. The business opened in 2015 on Washington Street but shut down a little over a year ago to relocate and undergo renovations.

The store sells salvaged furniture, building materials, hardware, doors and windows, lighting fixtures and more. The owners search in Peoria or go across the country to find the next gems to include in their shop or make new furniture out of.

Bill Sullivan, one of the owners, said salvaging reduces the amount of trash that ends up in landfills, as well as helps reuse expensive building materials.

“Salvage is another avenue to get those types of materials where you don’t have to go to a big box store. You can support a local business that’s a small business…and it’s another avenue for Peoria,” Sullivan said. “There’s a lot of old homes in Peoria. It’s a resource that sometimes goes forgotten until you need it.”

The grand re-opening event begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m.

More information about Whiskey City Salvage is available on their Facebook page.