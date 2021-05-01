Whiskydaddle Races return to Peoria this fall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria’s annual Whiskeydaddle Races return this fall and some running enthusiasts are lacing up their shoes and training.

After canceling the races last year, Co-Race Director Adam White said he’s ecstatic to see the community run together again come October.

“The beauty of a marathon is it is a community event,” said White. “It’s not just for the participant, it’s for the spectators, it’s for the community.”

White said this year’s race feels special, and said it can be looked at as a celebration of people’s triumphs over the past year’s challenges.

“Coming out of COVID, in everything we have been experiencing here locally, everything that we’ve been experiencing nationally, and globally, I think it’s very symbolic,” White said.

Long-time Whiskeydaddle runner Anna Kinkade said although she won’t be running this year due to an injury, she’s excited to volunteer and looks forward to seeing familiar faces at future events.

“When you see your friends and you can do a race, it’s just, it’s more motivating,” Kinkade said. “It’s encouraging, you have other runners that tell you good job, keep going, you look great–it’s that extra push.”

The event will include Peoria’s one-and-only marathon, half marathon, and a variety of 5k and relay races, but racers will need to run in flights to adhere to CDC safety guidelines.

White said the event is popular and sees participants from all over the country, and registration spots disappear quickly.

“When we cap out the races, it’s going to be closed, so we’re capping out everything about 2,500 people,” said White.

He also said those looking for endurance training to prepare for the races shouldn’t be afraid to reach out to RC Outfitters and other organizations.

“Get involved with a group and believe in yourself,” White said. “This is a great opportunity to challenge yourself.”

The races will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10.

More information about the Whiskeydaddle races and how to register is available on their website.