PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — White supremacist propaganda is on the rise, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

White supremacist propaganda has seen a 100% increase in 2020 from the year before.

There were 152 incidents of white supremacist propaganda last year, as well as three white supremacist events held in the State of Illinois.

Two of those events were held in Chicago and one in Orland Park, an ADL spokesperson said.