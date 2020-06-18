Whitney’s Walk for Life goes virtual in 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The annual Whitney’s Walk for Life will host a virtual 5k walk/run event on Saturday, July 25 between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to set up their own teams as well as a unique running location for the group. Those wishing to participate can register at their website. The fee is $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12 years old.

Whitney’s Walk for Life aims to raise money for suicide prevention efforts in Central Illinois. Suicide is the leading cause of death for youth ages 10-14.

UnityPoint Health President Dr. Ted Bender, the honorary chair for the event, said the funds raised will go towards protecting those vulnerable to suicide.

“Together, as a community, we can take action to join in the fight against death by suicide,” Bender said in a statement.

The event has raised over $1.5 million for Hult Center for Healthy Living’s suicide prevention programs and training since it started in 2004.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected