PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The 2nd Annual Summer Safe Zone commenced at Glen Oak Park on Wednesday, bringing bounce houses and crucial school supplies to Peoria families.

In addition to over five bounce houses, supplies ranging from uniforms to bookbags were available for families in need. Programs and services that help lower-income citizens were on display as well.

State Senator Dave Koehler and State Representative Jehan Gordon both were present to represent their district, both believe events like this help the community by bringing together families while offering fun distractions for kids.

Koehler stated, “It’s just a chance for families to come together, they can get some school supplies, they can get a lot of information about services that are available in Peoria.”

“And who doesn’t love a bounce house?” he added.

Gordon emphasized the event helps struggling families. She believes with the cost of inflation, money set aside for school supplies may not cut it in 2023.

“$100 just doesn’t do what $100 did three years ago. Senator Koehler and I wanted to come together to identify ways we would be able to love on people in this community. This is just one small way of doing that.”