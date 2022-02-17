PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The “Who Killed Me?” poster campaign started back in 2006, but now in 2022, it is making somewhat of a resurgence.

The Peoria Police Department partnered with the campaign, started by Yolanda Wallace and her Jon Buckley Memorial Garden, and used the partnership to add the Tip411 anonymous tip line to the posters.

Wallace gave a face to the names of murder victims in the greater Peoria area. It started after her son, Jon Buckley, was shot and killed in 2006.

“I just went all around the city putting up posters of Jon asking who killed him– who killed me– and that’s how it started,” Wallace said.

She said she did not feel like there were enough victim advocate resources for people like her, so, in a sense, she took on that role.

“I find peace and healing in helping other family members get through their grief,” she said.

She started a support group, every fourth Sunday of the month, for mothers who are in a situation similar to hers.

Wallace claimed her son was murdered for “snitching,” but now says she is the biggest snitch in town.

“Stop being quiet! Stop saying, ‘stop snitching.’ We need to tell who did this, so we can get justice,” Wallace said.

Her goal is to break down barriers that prevent people from coming forward with information about unsolved cases.

The “Who Killed Me?” poster campaign includes information for CrimeStoppers as well as the new Tip411.

Wallace said if you want your loved one’s unsolved case to be a part of the campaign, reach out to her on Facebook.

One poster has the name of Ryan Greenwood, who was shot and killed on June 3, 2020. He had two children. Rachael Parker, Greenwood’s mother, is still reeling.

“And there are so many other moms just like me that are wondering why somebody would do that to their child,” Parker said,

She said she was hesitant at first to put his picture on the posters, but said she knew it could help if the message met the right people.

“Somebody knows, more than one somebody knows, but they just will not say anything,” Parker said.

Parker is part of Wallace’s support group and said Wallace was a great comfort to her.

While nothing can bring these lives back, Parker said she hopes solving her son’s murder case can at least bring closure and give others hope.

“Well, it’s not going to take away the hurt, that’s for sure. But at least it will be some peace of mind in the fact that justice had been served,” she said.