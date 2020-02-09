Who let the dogs out? Volunteers learn how to walk shelter dogs safely

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD– In Bloomington, volunteers showed up to a course on to learn how to walk dogs safely.

Wishbone canine rescue is a no-kill shelter that holds up to 40 dogs at one time. The shelter is looking for volunteers to help walk the dogs during the day.

Due to the number of dogs, the canines are in a stressful situation. Sunday’s course taught volunteers how to read a dog’s body language.

Andrea Cardinal says a dog’s ears and tails tell a lot about a dog’s mood.

“If they have their ears back, that usually means they’re trying to assess the situation or getting fearful. If the tail is tucked that shows they are fearful of the situation. And the mouth of course, when teeth are bared that’s showing fear or aggression,” Cardinal said.

Anyone 18 or older can volunteer at the shelter. If you are 14-17 years old, you must do so with a legal guardian.

If you’re interested in volunteering, call Wishbone Canine Rescue at (309)-808-4477.