PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gardeners in Central Illinois have an invasive species to look out for while they work in their yards.

“Jumping worms” originally from Asia were first found in the Prairie State in 2015. The University of Illinois Extension Office confirmed that invasive species have been found in Peoria, Tazewell, McLean, and Woodford counties.

These worms can damage the soil they live in and can be identified by a milky white band along the middle.

They also tend to wiggle violently when touched or get too close.

“It’s best if you have your mulching and other composting things from sources that use a heat treatment and other things like that to make sure that they’re not being spread accidentally by us moving things around,” said University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle.

She said to dispose of adult worms collect them in a plastic bag and set them in the sun to dry out.

Lastly, she said to dispose of the dead worms in the trash.