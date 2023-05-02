CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A fallen tree limb is the culprit behind a massive power outage occurring in Canton.

According to a Canton police Facebook post, Ameren said the tree limb connected the main power high line to the secondary residential feed lines which caused a surge, overloading the circuit.

Fire Chief Scott Roos confirmed the fallen tree limb caused a small fire behind houses on Juniper Street and was quickly extinguished.

Power is being restored and the lines are having their integrity tested.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.