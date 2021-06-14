Wildland fire sends one Peoria firefighter to ER Monday afternoon

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Peoria Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire in the woods.

West of Proctor Place Senior Living, in the 2700 block of West Reservoir, a large fire was blazing. Firefighters had it under control within six minutes, according to a press release.

One firefighter suffered an injury to a lower extremity and was treated on scene. They were later taken to the emergency room for evaluation.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

No civilians were reported to be injured.

A Peoria fire investigator was called to the scene, but the cause is yet to be determined.