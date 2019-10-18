Wildlife Prairie is preparing to get scary

PEORIA, Ill. — Wildlife Prairie Park is preparing for the 34th year of one of it’s most popular events.

Wildlife Scary Park is one of the park’s more anticipated traditions. Eva Kirschbaum, the park’s membership and marketing coordinator, said the six-night event offers something that everyone can enjoy.

“This is our annual Halloween event, we do this every single year,” Kirschbaum said. “We have a haunted train ride, a hayrack ride, a giant trick or treat trail, inflatables, laser tag. We have something for everyone here at Wildlife scary park.”

Kirschbaum said the event continues to break attendance records every year and the more allows them to make each year even better. She said Scary Park has become a generational event.

“It’s a Peoria area tradition. Everyone knows about Scary Park,” Kirschbaum said. “They remember taking their kids here now they’re taking their grandkids and it really brings the community together.”

However, one would think after 34 years an event would become stale. She assured that wouldn’t be the case this year as she and the other 500 volunteers for the event are bringing in more activities to keep things fresh and exciting.

“We have a lot of entertainment this year and we’ll have fire spinners,” Kirschbaum said. “The Disney princesses are coming out. We will have a huge food court with lots of options for dinner and snacks.”

Overall, she said she can’t wait for the festivities to start and is looking forward to the mix of family fun and spooks the park will offer this year.

“It’ll for sure be a spooky event, family-friendly and it’s just really a great event,” Kirschbaum said.

Wildlife Prairie’s Scary Park starts Friday, Oct. 18th from 5 pm to 10 pm.