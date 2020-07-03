Wildlife Prairie Park accepting reservations for new legacy cabins

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A community-funded project is now available to the public at Wildlife Prairie Park.

The park is now accepting reservations for its six new legacy cabins as part of its luxury stay.

Samantha Himegarner, director of hospitality, said this process started in 2018 and they’ve been able to raise about $2.4 million to build the cabins.

She said the log homes include four bedrooms and duplexes with open spaces for social distancing, private patios, full kitchens, handicapped-accessible showers, and more.

“They’re beautiful,” Himegarner said. “They’re great for stay-cations, family retreats, bridal parties that have weddings here getting ready. The revenue they’re going to bring in is going to help support the park for a long time.”

Himegarner said the entire staff wears masks when checking people in and their housekeeping supervisors use CDC approved products and guidelines when cleaning the cabins to ensure safety for all their guests.

Roberta English, executive director, said the park still plans to build six more cabins and needs to raise about $2 million more to do so.

Himegarner said so far they’ve received numerous calls for cabin reservations. She said the park’s mission is conservation, recreation and preservation.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected