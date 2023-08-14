PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — The Wildlife Prairie Park is continuing to celebrate their 45th anniversary all month. Check out our interview with Lead Naturalist, Bryant Brumbill, as he shows off their carved Bull Elk Ernest. You can also learn about upcoming events, including the Youth Fishing Program and the Walk with a Naturalist program.



You can find out more about the online auction by clicking here.

Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.