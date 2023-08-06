HANNA CITY Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park raised more than $200,000 dollars during its 45th anniversary celebration.

Saturday night, the park held its gala to celebrate the milestone. The money raised will go towards the park, including the addition of a handicap-accessible train car to the train. The price tag on the train car is a whopping $85,000 dollars.

The park’s CEO Roberta English said the train is a staple of the park and thinks everyone should be able to ride it around the park.

“We raised enough money to get an ADA-accessible train car, so we can get a wheelchair onto the train,” said English. “Our train is one of the most popular attractions out here, and it’s not accessible, so that was one of our goals, and we hit our goal, so we’re really excited we can get our train car for accessibility.”

The park offered free train rides for the entire weekend to celebrate the park’s birthday.