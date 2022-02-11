HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been almost a year since Wildlife Prairie Park’s white bison calf was born and to celebrate, they’re letting the community pick out the animal’s new official name.

The park’s Facebook Page announced that they are hosting a naming contest for their female white bison calf.

Staff sent out their holiday card and allowed people to suggest a name in exchange for a donation.

There have already been more than 2,800 votes.

“When the public feels more involved with a place or an animal, they’ll come out more, they’ll want to do more for those animals so that’s definitely a positive for having voting and having people be more involved in it,” said Animal Curator Anna Lynn.

The park plans on announcing the new name on Monday.

Cast your vote here.