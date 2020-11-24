Wildlife Prairie Park hosting outdoor scavenger hunt for families on Thanksgiving

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park is hosting a scavenger hunt on Thanksgiving Day.

Anyone that wants to join in on the fun can pay $3 to enter. Wildlife Director Adrienne Bauer said the outdoor scavenger hunt will be safe for all.

She said there is room to space out between others and explained what to expect during the hunt.

“There will be little pictures of turkeys hidden throughout the park and you’re looking for those. Then you’re going to turn your sheet in for a chance at the grand prize, but the good news is everybody gets a chance at some kind of prize. There will be a little prize bag for everyone that participates,” said Bauer.

The grand prize will be a VIP meet and greet with Mike the bison, a resident of the park.



