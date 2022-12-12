Wildlife Prairie Park is happy to announce its newest members to the park. The park just finished its wolf enclosure, and they will be adding their new cubs to that enclosure pretty soon. Check out our interview with naturalist Bryant Brumbill to learn more about the newcomers.



Don’t forget! Critters & Coffee is every Saturday. This week, they will be discussing Illinois Snakes: Myths vs. Reality from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM. You won’t want to miss this forty-five-minute program. The discussion is more adult-oriented and will be led by guest speaker Bryant McDowell Jr. Tickets are $5 for non-members. Regular admission applies. If you are a member, then you can get into the event for free.



