HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prarie Park is welcoming another four-legged friend.

The Wildlife Prarie Park Facebook confirms Ember the Red Fox is the latest animal ambassador.

Ember is not quite a year old and is currently undergoing ambassador training. She is full of energy and enjoys playing with the animal keepers.

Zoo visitors are encouraged to say hi to Ember in a habitat behind the Vistors Center next to the wolf overlook.