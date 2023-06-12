PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Have a wild night at the Wildlife Prairie Park with their summer late park hours. During June and July, the park will be open from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Fridays; with plenty of events to enjoy. Lead Naturalist, Bryant Brumbill, sat down with us and let us know what we can expect.



You can also check out our interview to get a look at their Eastern Screech Owl, Patch.



Learn more about upcoming events by heading over to the Wildlife Prairie Park website.



