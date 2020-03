HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park will open park facilities to promote outdoor exercise during the statewide stay home order.

The park will allow hiking, biking, disc golf, and fishing, weather permitting. Guests are still urged to abide by social distancing guidelines.

While it is free to the public, the park will accept donations to help maintain the park and trails. You can make donations in the fee box.