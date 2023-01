HANNA CITY (WMBD) — A new exhibit will soon be coming to Wildlife Prairie Park.

According to a Facebook post, the park reached its fundraising goal to bring three female sibling cougars to the park.

The park stated they raised $125,000 which was matched with a $125,000 donation from the Forest Park Foundation.

Construction on a cougar enclosure fence will begin in March.

More information on the park is available on its website.