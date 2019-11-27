Wildlife Prairie Park seeking fish donations to help feed otters

HANNA CITY, Ill. — While people in Central Illinois prepare to feast this Thanksgiving, Wildlife Prairie Park needs your help to feed some of its animals.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the park said its stores of fish to feed otters are “perilously low,” and that it’s asking for donations.

The park is accepting wild-caught or store-bought fish, but the product can’t have seasonings or breading. The post even says it can utilize Asian Carp.

Those wishing to donate must make an appointment by calling (309) 676-0998.