Wildlife Prairie Park seeking volunteers for park upkeep

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park may be closed but the staff there still needs helping hands.

Park leaders are seeking volunteers to help with park maintenance.

You would be doing things like mowing grass, gardening, and landscaping.

Volunteer coordinator Brad Windsor says they need you to help keep the park running.

“This is a zoological park it is 1800 square acres, we have under 20 full time staff, so we depend immensely on volunteers and what they come in and do for us, the park couldn’t survive without the volunteers,” said Windsor.

If you want to volunteer with the park click here.