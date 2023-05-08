PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Kick off summer with Wildlife Prairie Park. Starting off with Mother’s Day— moms can take a free train ride. If you want to go on a fun outing with your friends, maybe their laser tag sessions are your thing. Nature enthusiasts and animal lovers will enjoy their Adventure Trek, where they will take you on a tour, and you can learn more about the park’s history. Plus, the Adventure Trek allows visitors to get an up-close experience with America’s National Mammal, the American Bison. Starting Memorial Day Weekend, kayaks will be available to rent out. There are plenty of activities to look forward to.



Check out our interview with Lead Naturalist, Bryant Brumbill, to hear more about their upcoming events and activities. We also got to hear about his furry friend, Rogue the Skunk.



Visit the Wildlife Prairie Park website to see more upcoming events.

