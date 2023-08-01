HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A local wildlife park that has served central Illinois since 1978 will be celebrating its 45th anniversary this coming weekend. They’ll be offering free train rides as well as an outdoor concert on Friday.

Wildlife Prairie Park was founded in 1978 by Bill Rutherford and his wife Hazel. It was privately owned until 2000 when it was made into a state park but was transferred back to private ownership in 2013. Due to this private ownership, the park depends on donations from the community, according to finance director John Patroff.

“We do sell services here and that helps, but we could not do it without donations, we’re not state-funded, and it’s a big deal to have donations and we appreciate all of them,” he said.

The park has a variety of animals and other amenities, such as lodging and even laser tag. Animals include bison, horses, cougars, elk, and many more. CEO Roberta English talked about what sets the park apart from other places like it in the region.

“It’s wide-open spaces, we’re not a typical zoo, we have great big enclosures. It’s more like their natural habitat, and we have lakes and all kinds of recreation so it’s really a multi-day family destination and there aren’t a lot of those around here,” she said.

Employees such as Kenzie Sturm, who is the primary carnivore keeper at the park, say it’s a special feeling to develop a friendship with the animals.

“Growing a bond with an animal that can’t speak the same language as you but you can just feel that connection, it’s one of the best feelings in the world,” Sturm said.

Wildlife Prairie Park will also host a disc golf tournament this weekend called the Ledgestone Open. New additions in the future include bears as well as highland cattle.