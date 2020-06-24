Wildlife Prairie Park to reopen to public Friday, without train

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — When Illinois enters into Phase Four of the “Restore Illinois” plan on Friday, Wildlife Prairie Park will reopen to the public.

In a news release, Park officials said “there is plenty of room for safe distancing and family fun.” Animal, hiking, and biking trails will be open, as will fishing, disc golf, and lodging units. Guidelines allow for groups of up to 50 people, which will in turn allow the park to offer “daily animal keeper chats and animal encounters.” The park had been open only to members the last several weeks.

But, under the “Restore Illinois” plan, which requires indoor exhibits and rides to remain closed, park officials said that means the Prairie Zephyr Train will have to be temporarily shut down. The last day the train will run for members only is Thursday, June 25.

“We are disappointed about this restriction and we hope the guidelines are eased soon,” the park said in a news release.

The park said it will host food trucks while open, starting with Mike’s Knot Just Ribs, available daily from 11am until 2pm.

The park said updates on park activities will be available on its website and social media platforms.

