HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — Three new additions have been introduced to Wildlife Prairie Park. Female cougars, all sisters, were brought in from a zoo in Michigan this past week.

They are 11 months old and according to handlers, have taken well to their new surroundings. The park has used donations to make the new cougar den bigger and more stable than anything they’ve had in the past.

Animal curator Anna Lynn discussed the process it takes to transport the animals.

“We basically had big wooden crates that they got put in, but they made it in one go, no stopping just because it can be stressful for the animals if that’s something they’re not used to, but they are sedated to keep them a little more calm while they’re on that trip,” Lynn said.

Being a rare sight in Illinois, Lynn discussed some fun facts about mountain lions that people may not know.

“Cougars have a really long tail and that is to help for balance so out west they’ll be up in the mountains and off cliffsides hunting, and that helps them balance and climb trees and not fall down,” Lynn said.

The park also has two wolf pups born in April in an enclosure near the cougar den. The park’s 45th anniversary will be in August.