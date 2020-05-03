Wildlife Prarie Park set to open on Tuesday

HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD)–Tuesday will be opening day for one Peoria county attraction.

Wildlife Prairie Park in Hanna City will finally open it’s doors for the first time this season. The park will encourage guests to wear masks and remain socially distant from one another.

Playgrounds and other places people cant be distant will remain closed for the time being. Next week is the first phase of their phased opening.

“We’re opening to members first-so it’s a members only thing. Trying to keep the crowds from being two big, we do have a couple thousand members and you can still buy a membership, but we’re trying to use that as crowd control but also as a thank you to our members,” said spokesperson, Roberta English.

English says the park will open to the general public hopefully soon. They first need to see how this upcoming week goes.