HANNA CITY Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife Prairie Park has transformed into “Wildlife Scary Park”.

Coming to a close for the season on Sunday, the park saw many families dress up, go trick or treating, and of course ride the trains.

Trains ran every 30 minutes for families to take a 2-mile ride around the park looking at wildlife and nature.

In addition to the trains, a magician was showing off his tricks and volunteers handed out plenty of treats.

The park’s special events coordinator, Victoria Swierczyna said she’s happy to give kids tricks and treats throughout October not only just Halloween.

“We’ve had some great candy givers and costumes coming out and people are really getting into it. So just to see the kids excited, to see, you know, Frankenstein or whoever they’re looking at and really get in the festivities outside of just October 31st,” said Swierczyna.

Swierczynasays said whether you’re a first-time visitor or have been coming for years, Wildlife Scary Park is meant to bring kids closer to nature.

Wildlife Scary Park is an annual event that takes place the last two weekends of October.