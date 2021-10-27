Wildlife Scary Park needs more volunteers this year

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Due to Sunday’s weather, Wildlife Scary Park was canceled and left those who bought tickets without a scare.

Park officials said there will be alternate dates people can attend: Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Sunday, Oct. 31.

The Director of Human Resource Operations, Eric Peterson, said they are also in great need of more volunteers. He said after the storms, all decorations had to be moved inside and there’s a lot of work to be done.

“It’s a makeup day, so anybody that is willing to come out and volunteer, get dressed up, and come out and be a part of it, we are definitely looking for people. There are a lot of different areas, I want to say 20 different positions that they can volunteer for,” said Peterson.