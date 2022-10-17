It’s getting scary at Wildlife Prairie Park! They are getting ready to join in on the fun Halloween festivities, like Trick or Treating and other spooky activities.



Make sure to come dressed for the occasion on their themed nights:

Thursday, October 20th | Harvest Moon

Thursday, October 27th | Ghouls



The Lead Naturalist at Wildlife Prairie Park came on Good Day Central Illinois with a friend who was… a bit of a hoot! Check out the interview if you want to hear more about Ollie the Owl, the Spooky 5K Run, Critters & Coffee, and much more.



Scary Park will be open between October 20th – October 23rd and October 27th – October 30th. Tickets for Members are $8 and Tickets for Non-members are $10. Children 2 years or younger get in free. For tickets and information on upcoming events, you can visit the Wildlife Prairie Park website.