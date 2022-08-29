PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Gas prices continue to fall, though at a slower pace, as Peoria saw the average gas price in the city fall 4.7 cents this week to average $3.88 per gallon Monday.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 61.7 cents per gallon cheaper than one month ago, and 60.6 cents per gallon higher than this day in 2021.

The cheapest gas price in the Peoria area on Sunday was listed at $3.69 per gallon, while the most expensive price was 70 cents higher at $4.39 per gallon.

Comparatively, the Quad Cities’ average price per gallon in $3.64, down from last week’s $3.66. The average price in the Champaign area, however, is $3.91 per gallon, up from last week’s average of $3.85.

Across the state, the lowest price on Sunday was listed at $3.45 per gallon. The most expensive listed price was $5.87, a difference of $2.42 per gallon. The statewide average is $4.14 per gallon, 10.2 cents cheaper than last week’s average of $4.24.

The average price in Peoria as well as the average price statewide are still above the national average.

The national average this week is down to $3.81 per gallon, down 5.0 cents per gallon from one week ago. Monday’s average is 39.8 cents down from the average price one month ago, and only 69.1 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

Experts say the decline is likely to continue.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”

The price of diesel has gone up, rising 7.3 cents nationally in the past week to an average of $5.04 per gallon.