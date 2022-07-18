PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Prices at the pump are slowly inching back, and drives can possibly look forward to a decrease in gas prices in August.

“Thank god, they are coming down,” said Peoria driver Tina Jordan.

According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, prices are 49 cents cheaper per gallon than one month ago.

“Over $5 like it was, makes you pass out,” said Peoria driver Charles Ellis.

Peoria resident, Tina Jordan said for her personally, prices didn’t affect her badly but said her daughters really struggled.

“Finally it’s going below $5, it’s giving us a chance to catch up, and I’m hoping that it can go down again to 3 something, that would be wonderful,” said Jordan.

“It was really, really hard, and I saw a lot of nights where they were up struggling over how they were going to pay their bills because they just dropped $120 in the gas tank, and they aren’t even going to make it to work all week,” said Jordan.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest gas price in the Peoria area was listed at $4.29 per gallon, and drivers can expect some more relief in August.

The head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan, predicts the national average will fall to $3.99 by mid-August.

“I’m tickled to death if we can get the prices back down to something that’s much more reasonable… something that is not crazy,” said Ellis.