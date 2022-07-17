HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — After a fire totaled Green Gables Bar & Grill back in May, the owners are in the process of rebuilding it.

Co-owners Amy and Kyle Tague said the fire was a devastating loss to a unique place.

“We were here all the time, our family celebrated everything here, I met [Kyle] here at Green Gables,” said Amy.

She said after losing their restaurant, the couple received a lot of support from the community.

“The community has been amazing. We had a couple of GoFundMe pages, and we received donations in the mail almost weekly,” Amy said.

The pair also held a fundraiser called “Sweatfest” Saturday night to not only raise money but to give the community a fun night as they did at their restaurant

The Tagues said they are beginning stages to rebuild the restaurant.

“We do have plans, and we’ve been working on it for about four or five weeks,” said Kyle.

“The community wants us to have a beer garden, we heard you, we got it in the plans. We’re adding another grill and fryer to be faster,” said Amy.

Staff at the restaurant said they are excited about the future of Green Gables.

“I hope that everyone will still continue to come out to support and be the best community ever like they have been years after years,” said Sara Andrews, assistant manager of the restaurant.

The Tagues said their goal is to have the business up and running by next March.