EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new dining experience is coming to Peoria’s favorite casino.

Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino announced Thursday that the new William B’s Steakhouse will open on Thursday, Feb. 16 inside the casino. The steakhouse is named for Boyd Gaming co-founder and Co-Executive Chairman William “Bill” Boyd.

The new restaurant will include a bar, cocktail area, main dining room, and 14-seat private dining area. All artwork will showcase plants, trees, and other vegetation native to East Peoria.

Par-A-Dice wrote in a press release that the steakhouse will feature an “approachable menu” at “an attractive price point.” It is also marketed as a family-friendly restaurant.

The menu is set to feature traditional steakhouse offerings and seafood, as well as many options for sides, starters, soups, salads, and desserts.

William B’s Steakhouse will be open at 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The last seating will be 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and at 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

For more information about dining at Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino, visit their website.