Willie Nelson coming to Peoria Civic Center on 4/20

Musician Willie Nelson performs during the Georgetown to Austin March for Democracy rally on July 31, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Texas activists and demonstrators rallied at the Texas state Capitol after completing a 27-mile long march, from Georgetown to Austin, demanding federal action on voting rights legislation. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — American country music artist Willie Nelson is headed back on tour and will be stopping in Peoria next year.

Peoria Civic Center Marketing Manager Kelsy Martin said Nelson and his family will perform at the Peoria Civic Center at 7:30 p.m. on April 20, 2022

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Toyota Box Office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 10 p.m.

Throughout his seven-decade career, Nelson has won every possible award as a musician and amassed prestigious credentials as an author, actor, and activist. To this day, he remains a relevant, progressive, and influential cultural figure.