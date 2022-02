PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It looks like Willie Nelson and his family will not be playing in Peoria on 4/20.

Peoria Civic Center Marketing Manager Kelsy Martin confirmed the news Monday morning, saying refunds will be issued to those who purchased tickets ahead of the concert.

Nelson and his family were slated to perform at the Peoria Civic Center on April 20.

Officials have not said why the concert has been canceled.

So far, no plans for rescheduling the event have been announced.