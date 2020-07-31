Willow Knolls 14 opens back up Friday after four months of being closed

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local movie theater is opening its doors Friday after being closed for over four months.

Willow Knolls 14, owned by Goodrich Quality Theaters (GQT), says they’re following Illinois guidelines by encouraging social distancing, putting Plexiglas barriers between customers and employees, and only allowing 50 people or 50 percent capacity in a theater, whichever is lower.

Jeremy Curtis, the company’s regional manager, said it’s good to have movie goers back

“Navigating the Coronavirus and then coming out of bankruptcy, with new ownership, we’re continuing as Goodrich Quality Theaters,” Curtis said. “With a new focus on quality, customer service, and value. Part of that value, we’re looking to lower ticket prices, concession prices at most of our locations.”

GQT filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in Feb. before the start of the COVID-19 shutdown. Mason Asset Management (MAM) and Namdar Realty Group (NRG) believe that the Goodrich Quality Theater chain is a natural fit for its robust portfolio.

MAM and NRG announced that they purchased all the assets of Goodrich Theaters in July.

With no brand new movies coming out of Hollywood, the company is bringing back some classics to start things off.

Shrek (and the sequels), Back to the Future, Jaws, and multiple Jurassic Park movies are being shown.

“We’ve remained optimistic, our customers have been very vocal about us opening, which is why we’re here opening our first theater for Goodrich Quality Theaters,” Curtis said. “We are now confident we can create a safe environment for people to come back to the movies.”

He said to celebrate reopening, tickets are only $2 for a limited time only.

Curtis said GQT’s goal is to offer cheaper movie tickets and concessions from here on out.

