PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — GQT Movies has partnered with Busey Bank to bring free family movies to Peoria this summer.

According to a GQT Movies press release, Willow Knolls 14 Theater will host the Family Flicks Series every Wednesday and Thursday morning at 10 a.m. from June 1 to Aug. 4.

The series will offer free family movies, including Boss Baby 2, Peter Rabbit 2, Tom and Jerry, and more.

“We are very excited to offer such a great program to the movie-goers of the greater Peoria area and welcome Busey as our title sponsor,” stated GQT Movies COO Matt McSparin. “This program would not be possible without their generous support. Our company is focused on value, cleanliness and customer service and we can’t wait to host everyone so they can see that first hand.”

Seating is limited, and tickets will be issued on a first-come-first-served basis. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Guests need to visit the box office to get their free ticket before entry, and there will be no pre-reservations.

The press release stated that no large groups will be permitted. Concessions will be available for purchase during the free shows. More information is available on GQT Movies website.