Wind, warm weather creates an increased hazard for fires

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for parts of central Illinois on Monday, March 29. It indicates an increased risk for fires due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds.

In Washington, Fire Chief Brett Brown also put a ban on open during into effect on Monday.

“Wind can spread a fire extremely quickly. It can cross a field in just a matter of minutes,” said Brown.

He said if you don’t realize things are still active, wind can add to brush fires.

“The wind kicks up, kind of reignites those embers, gets them blowing, it can blow into a field and get the undergrowth going even though it’s starting to get green,” said Brown.

He also said if someone has started a fire recently, check to make sure it’s fully extinguished.

“You always want to if you have water available, douse the fire with water after you’ve completed. If you’re burning in a burn barrel, make sure you put a lid or something on that barrel so the wind can’t reignite that and get those embers to blow out of there,” said Brown.

The NWS red flag warning will only last a day and end Monday night.

The Washington burn ban expires Tuesday, March 30.