Wine and Wags raises money for animals

MACKINAW, Ill. (WMBD)– Wine tasting for a cause; that’s what went down at Mackinaw Valley Winery Sunday afternoon.

The winery in conjunction with the humane society hosted “Wine and Wags.”

People could come sample wines, take a tour and play animal trivia all while benefiting the Humane Society of Central Illinois.

Event organizers say it was the perfect day to have some fun for a good cause.

“It’s a small, fun event that’s going to be a good fundraiser. You can come in, have a beautiful time at a winery and know that all of your money is going to help some animals,” said event organizer, Cody Mitzelfelt.

The event usually happens around Valentine’s Day but this year it was moved back due to weather.