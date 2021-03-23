Wine and Whiskers: The Peoria Humane Society’s annual auction goes virtual

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Humane Society is hosting its 7th annual Wine and Whiskers fundraiser all week. This year, the auction is virtual.

Kitty Yanko, Education Director at the Peoria Humane Society, said there are more than 50 items up for auction this year. The big ticket auction item is a vacation getaway to the Smokey Mountains.

“I think it’s exciting that we’re offering a virtual fundraiser this year,” Yanko said. “It gives people an opportunity all across the country and honestly all across the world to join in and help with our cause here in this area. Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 to fund the programs that we have.”

Yanko said the monetary goal is to help fund a greater need for humans and animals this year because of the pandemic.

“We’re making sure people have food during these tough times, we’re making sure that animals have medical care and emergency procedures when they need it,” Yanko said. “And this virtual auction allows people to kind of stay home, and just make their donation and support the cause to help animals and people in the area.”

The Peoria Humane Society allows folks in Central Illinois to adopt rescue pets that shelters may deny.

“Sometimes when the cats come in, there’s a special need that they have that just goes above and beyond what the shelter can do,” Yanko said. “And so, the Peoria Humane Society steps in to make sure they get their surgery or they get the medication or anything extra like that.”

To donate to the Peoria Humane Society, or to put a bid on any items up for auction, follow this link.