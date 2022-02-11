PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Last year chicken wing prices soared, and this year chicken wing prices are remaining stagnant- for the most part.

“Compared to some of the other chicken prices you see, boneless, skinless breasts have went up every week for the last eight weeks in a row, but chicken wings have been pretty steady,” said Raber Packing Company President Henry Courdt.

However, the good news is they’re in stock.

“A little tight last year, but this year they’re available. We have them priced pretty decent, but yeah, it’s gone up a few cents,” said Alwan and Sons Co-Owner Pat Alwan.

Raber Packing Company President said that for those still looking for chicken as their game-day appetizer, but not wanting to pay the increased price in bone-in chicken wings, they can take an alternate route using chicken breast.

“Everybody’s doing boneless chicken wings. You can take that product, bread, it make it hot, put garlic Parmesan, whatever you want, and save a little bit of money,” said Courdt.

And both say that wings aren’t the only items at their stores that are in high demand ahead of kickoff.

“Our polish sausage go like crazy for the Super Bowl, our hot dogs, snack sticks,” said Courdt.

Both businesses said customers may want to call in their orders ahead if they have specific items they want for Sunday’s game.

“We’ve got burgers, we’ve got polish sausage, we have bratwurst, steaks, ribs. Ribs are huge,” said Alwan.